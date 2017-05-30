FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J. M. Smucker company to acquire Wesson Oil Brand from Conagra Brands for about $285 mln
May 30, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-J. M. Smucker company to acquire Wesson Oil Brand from Conagra Brands for about $285 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co:

* The J. M. Smucker company to acquire the Wesson® oil brand from Conagra Brands, Inc.

* J. M. Smucker co says all-cash transaction, which company will fund primarily with debt, is valued at approximately $285 million

* J. M. Smucker co - company anticipates acquisition to add annual net sales of approximately $230 million

* J. M. Smucker co - under terms of agreement, conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under wesson brand

* J. M. Smucker co - annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million are expected to be fully realized within two years after closing

* J. M. Smucker co - after transition period, company expects to consolidate wesson production into its existing oils manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

* J. M. Smucker co says transaction is expected to generate earnings about $30 million and contribute about $0.10 to company's adjusted eps in first fy after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

