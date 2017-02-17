FOREX-Euro struggles as French political concerns take toll
* Euro struggles after fresh developments to French elections
Feb 17 J M Smucker Co
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* J M Smucker Co - qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $2.00 compared to $2.05 in prior year
* J M Smucker Co Q3 net sales $ 1,878.8 million versus $1,973.9 million a year ago
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $2.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J M Smucker Co Q3 U.S. retail consumer foods sales $ $517.3 million versus $569.8 million a year ago
* J M Smucker Co - Q3 U.S. retail coffee sales $537.6 million versus $575.5 million a year ago
* Sees fiscal 2017 comparable net sales down 3 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales down about 5 percent
* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 - $7.70
* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $240 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 17 capital expenditures of $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds details on exports) * Jan exports +1.3 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +4.7 pct * Imports +8.5 pct yr/yr in Jan vs f'cast +4.7 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Worries over protectionism under Trump cloud outlook By Stanley White TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's exports rose in January at a slower pace than the previous month due to a decline in shipments to the U.S. and the Lunar New Year holidays and as concerns about trade protectionism cast doubts over the outlook