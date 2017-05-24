FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J-Oil Mills to issue second series unsecured bonds worth 12 bln yen
May 24, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-J-Oil Mills to issue second series unsecured bonds worth 12 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - J-Oil Mills Inc

* Says it will issue second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 12 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen and maturity date on May 28, 2027

* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.37 percent and a term of 10 years

* Subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 30

* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will act as main underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6lTMPl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

