No 'Love Actually' when Trump asked actress Emma Thompson for date
March 24 British actress Emma Thompson says President Donald Trump once called her out of the blue years ago and asked her for a date.
March 23 J way Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Park Yin Hong as co-CEO of the co
* Says previous CEO Lee Yin Beom began to serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JupIZU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."