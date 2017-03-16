FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-JA Solar Q4 revenue RMB 4.0 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* Ja solar announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly net revenue was RMB 4.0 billion ($574.8 million), a decrease of 13.1% y/y and 4.1% sequentially

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - for Q1 of 2017, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 MW

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 6.80 or $0.98, compared to RMB 3.39 or $0.49 in Q4 of 2015

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - full year 2017 shipments are expected to be in range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 6.80 or $0.98, compared to RMB 3.14 or $0.45 in Q4 of 2015

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 1,353.0 MW, an increase of +4.3% y/y and +12.8% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

