6 months ago
BRIEF-Jack in the Box Inc Q1 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations
February 22, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Jack in the Box Inc Q1 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jack in the Box Inc:

* Jack in the Box Inc. reports first quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* System same-store sales increased 3.1 percent for quarter

* Restructuring charges of $2.0 million, or approximately $0.04 per diluted share, were recorded during Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly same store sales increased 0.6 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 same-store sales of flat to down 2.0 percent at Jack in the Box system restaurants

* Sees FY 2017 same-store sales increase of about 2.0 percent at Jack in the Box system restaurants

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Qtrly company restaurant sales $367.3 million versus $353.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

