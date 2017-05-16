FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc

* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations excluding items

* Restructuring charges of $2.2 million, or approximately $0.04 per diluted share, were recorded during Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Jack In The Box Inc - Jack In Box System same-store sales decreased 0.8 percent for quarter

* Jack In The Box Inc sees Q3 same-store sales of up 1.0 to down 1.0 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants

* FY same-store sales increase of approximately 1.0 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants

* Jack In The Box Inc sees Q3 same-store sales of up 1.0 to down 1.0 percent at Qdoba Company Restaurants

* Jack In The Box Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Jack In The Box sees 2017 impairment and other charges as a percentage of revenues of approximately 70 basis points, excluding restructuring charges

* Sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations on a GAAP basis excluding restructuring charges ranging from $4.10 to $4.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retained Morgan Stanley & Co Llc to assist board in its evaluation of potential alternatives with respect to Qdoba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

