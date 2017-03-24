March 24 Jackson Investment Group:

* On March 23, delivered non-binding letter indicating interest in discussing potential acquisition of Staffing 360 Solutions

* Jackson Investment Group, LLC reports 34.1 percent stake in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc as of March 23, 2017 - SEC filing

* Under potential transaction, JIG would acquire all of outstanding shares of co's common stock at a price of $1.10 per share Source text - bit.ly/2nLhAvB Further company coverage: