June 23 Jacobson Pharma Corporation:

* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017

* FY profit attributable HK$179.3 million, up 23.1 pct

* Revenue for financial year ended 31 March 2017 HK$1,256.0 million, up 15.9 pct

* Board recommends a payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 of HK1.4 cents per share