BRIEF-Xiamen Changelight sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 6,500 pct to 7,300 pct

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)