Fujifilm seeks to delay financial report filing deadline to July 31
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was seeking regulatory approval to delay the deadline for filing its financial report to July 31.
June 28 Jadi Imaging Holdings Bhd:
* Announces proposed sale and leaseback agreement entered into between Jadi Imaging Technologies and Tropical Fairlyland
* Disposal of land for a cash consideration of 23 million RGT
* Proposed disposal is expected to give rise to a gain of 5.27 million RGT at the group level Source text (bit.ly/2s1dEpj) Further company coverage:
* Says it files for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30