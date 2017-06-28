June 28 Jadi Imaging Holdings Bhd:

* Announces proposed sale and leaseback agreement entered into between Jadi Imaging Technologies and Tropical Fairlyland

* Disposal of land for a cash consideration of 23 million RGT ​

* Proposed disposal is expected to give rise to a gain of 5.27 million RGT at the group level