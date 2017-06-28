HK's second board hits fresh low amid market jitters
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board hit a fresh record low on Wednesday, with shares of penny stocks plunging as investors raced to reduce their exposure to the highly volatile market.
June 28 Jafron Biomedical Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to buy two medical technology firms
* Says it plans to buy 95 percent stake in bio-pharmaceutical firm for about 17.1 million yuan ($2.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tixfVD; bit.ly/2skHCEh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8003 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4