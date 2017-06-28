June 28 Jafron Biomedical Co Ltd

* Says it scraps plan to buy two medical technology firms

* Says it plans to buy 95 percent stake in bio-pharmaceutical firm for about 17.1 million yuan ($2.51 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tixfVD; bit.ly/2skHCEh

