BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 JAG Bhd :
* Refers to article entitled “JAG targets RM100m by year-end” in New Straits Times on 15 June 2017
* Clarifies that target of RM100 mln by year-end refers to internal targeted revenue contribution for fy to be achieved by co’s waste management division Source text : (bit.ly/2tnSwKW) Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: