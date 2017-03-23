FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 2016 production volumes were 6,438 boe/d (83% oil), an increase of 89% compared to Q4 2015

* Sees average daily production of 17,000 to 19,000 boe/d for 2017, an increase of 203% to 238% compared to 2016

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc sees 2017 average daily production of 17,000 boe/d to 19,000 boe/d for 2017, an increase of 203% to 238% compared to 2016

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - 2017 exit rate of 26,000 to 28,000 boe/d, an increase of 304% to 335% compared to Q4 2016

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc- Sees capital expenditures for oil and gas activities of $555 to $605 million for 2017

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc says company expects Q1 2017 production to average 9,100 boe/d to 9,300 boe/d

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - Expects Q1 2017 production to average 9,100 boe/d to 9,300 boe/d

* Qtrly total revenues $24.877 million versus $10.858 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

