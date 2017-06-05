BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health and Napo request orphan drug designation for Mytesi

June 5 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce filing of two orphan drug designation applications with FDA for Mytesi for serious unmet medical needs

* Jaguar Animal Health - Napo applications request orphan drug designation for Mytesi for congenital diarrheal disorders, diarrhea associated with short bowel syndrome​

* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - Napo is continuing development of Mytesi for other antidiarrheal indications