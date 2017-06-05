FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health and Napo request orphan drug designation for Mytesi
June 5, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health and Napo request orphan drug designation for Mytesi

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce filing of two orphan drug designation applications with FDA for Mytesi for serious unmet medical needs

* Jaguar Animal Health - Napo applications request orphan drug designation for Mytesi for congenital diarrheal disorders, diarrhea associated with short bowel syndrome​

* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - Napo is continuing development of Mytesi for other antidiarrheal indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

