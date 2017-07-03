July 3 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Says on June 29 co entered into a securities purchase
agreement with chicago venture partners l.p - sec filing
* Jaguar Animal Health - pursuant to agreement co issued to
cvp convertible promissory note in principal amount of $2.2
million for purchase price of $1.7 million
* Note bears interest at rate of 8% per annum and matures on
august 2, 2018
* Jaguar Animal Health - to use $1 million of proceeds from
note's sale to reduce co's obligations under loan & security
agreement between co, hercules capital
