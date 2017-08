May 23 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover:

* full year retail sales were 604,009 vehicles, up 16%

* q4 revenues 7.3 billion pounds, up 10 percent

* in 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity

* q4 pre-tax profits 676 million pounds, up 17 percent Source Further company coverage: