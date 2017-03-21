FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining expects 2017 gold production to increase to 100,000-110,000 ounces
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining expects 2017 gold production to increase to 100,000-110,000 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* Jaguar Mining reports strong full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results; generated $38 million in operating cash flow and turned free cash flow positive

* Jaguar Mining Inc - in 2017, we expect our gold production to increase to between 100,000 - 110,000 ounces

* Jaguar Mining -sees FY consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $720 - $755 per ounce sold and AISC of $900 - $1,000 per ounce sold

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly consolidated gold production of 25,407 ounces, up 10% from 23,169 in q4/15. Gold sales up 3% to 25,110 ounces

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly revenue $30.3 million versus $26.8 million; qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Jaguar Mining Inc - 2016 gold production of 96,608 ounces exceeded 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

