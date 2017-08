April 6 (Reuters) - Jaguar Resources Inc

* Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces financing of $38 million USD

* Jaguar Resources Inc - financing consists of common shares issued at $1.20 CDN

* Jaguar Resources Inc- funds will be used to develop oil and gas prospects in western canadian sedimentary basin of Alberta

* Jaguar Resources Inc- majority of jaguar's previous debt will be converted to common shares at $1.20 cdn