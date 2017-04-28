FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Jaguar signs distribution agreement JP Equine Services
April 28, 2017 / 1:21 PM

BRIEF-Jaguar signs distribution agreement JP Equine Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar signs distribution agreement for japan for neonorm foal & neonorm calf

* Jaguar animal health inc - signed exclusive distribution agreement with jp equine services for distribution of jaguar's lead non-prescription products

* Jaguar animal health inc - has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for neonormfoal and neonorm calf, in japan

* Jaguar animal health inc - company was notified that nasdaq hearings panel determined to grant company's request for continued listing on nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

