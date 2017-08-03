FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 million of company's convertible senior notes

* Jakks Pacific Inc - ‍ Agreed to extend maturity date of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due in 2018 to Nov 2020 and reduce interest rate to 3.25%​

* Jakks Pacific Inc - After modification balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $21.15 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.