an hour ago
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 10:09 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms increases in full year net income, eps and adjusted ebitda despite lower sales

* Jakks Pacific Inc - expects improved profitability in 2017 principally in second half

* For 2017, co continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

