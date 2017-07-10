Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
July 10 Jakks Pacific Inc:
* Jakks Pacific signs exclusive licensing deal for Chicco
* Jakks Pacific - co will have rights to exclusively manufacture, market, distribute merchandise inspired by chicco for US, Canada effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering