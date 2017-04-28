BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
April 28 Bombardier
* Jambojet selects Q400 for fleet renewal and expansion
* Converted an option on one Q400 aircraft to a firm order
* Now with two Q400 on firm order, successfully concluded leasing agreement with Jambojet limited of Kenya for both aircraft
* Says Jambojet is expected to take delivery of first leased Q400 aircraft in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.