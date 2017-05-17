FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc:

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million

* FY net sales from ordinary activities $ 1.92 billion versus $1.73 billion

* Expect modest market growth and more prolonged recovery of us housing market to continue into fiscal year 2018

* A FY2017 second half ordinary dividend of US28.0 cents per security is payable to cufs holders on 4 august 2017

* "Company expects new construction starts between approximately 1.2 and 1.3 million"

* "Growth in New Zealand business is expected into fiscal year 2018"

* Expects North America fiber cement segment EBIT margin to be in stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

