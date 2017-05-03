May 3 James River Group Holdings Ltd:

* James River Group Holdings Ltd announces first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* James River Group Holdings - tangible equity value after dividends up 3.2% in q1 2017 from $472.5 million at Dec. 31, 2016 to $487.6 million at March 31, 2017

* Says board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, same amount as prior quarter

* Qtrly net written premiums $157.9 million versus $106.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: