BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 James River Group Holdings Ltd:
* James River Group Holdings Ltd announces first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* James River Group Holdings - tangible equity value after dividends up 3.2% in q1 2017 from $472.5 million at Dec. 31, 2016 to $487.6 million at March 31, 2017
* Says board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, same amount as prior quarter
* Qtrly net written premiums $157.9 million versus $106.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.