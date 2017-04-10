BRIEF-Jana Partners intends to have talks with Whole Foods's board, discloses stake in co - SEC filing

April 10 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing

* Acquired Whole Foods Market shares because the shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity

* Intends to have discussions with Whole Foods Market Inc's board of directors and management

* Also prepared, to nominate individuals for election to Whole Foods' board and to participate in solicitation of proxies

* Jana with help of other shareholders intends to have discussions with Whole Foods Market's board regarding changing Whole Food's board

* Intends to discuss with Whole Food's board topics such as initiating a review of strategic alternatives

* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods board regarding "optimizing" real estate and capital allocation strategies for Whole Foods

* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods regarding Whole Foods' real estate, capital allocation strategies including "365" small store format