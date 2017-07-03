July 3 Jana Partners LLC:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as
of June 23 - SEC filing
* Acquired EQT shares because they believe shares are
undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity
* Also prepared, if necessary, to nominate individuals for
election to EQT Corp's board and to participate in solicitation
of proxies
* Intends to have discussions with EQT regarding pursuing
immediate breakup of EQT into separately traded E&P business,
midstream business
* Intends to have discussions with EQT’s shareholders,
board, management regarding voting against shareholder approval
of Rice Energy Acquisition
* Intends to have discussions with EQT’s shareholders,
board, management, other interested parties regarding board
structure, composition
Source text: (bit.ly/2tig8Bn)
