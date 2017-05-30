BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods

May 30 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC says it owns 26,074,830 shares of Whole Foods Market's common stock

* Jana Partners LLC says as of May 19, Jana is no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods Market

* Jana Partners LLC says on May 27, Jana entered into a nominee agreement with Celeste Clark

* Jana Partners says agreement makes Celeste Clark potential nominee to slate and stand for election as director of Whole Foods