BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Snap, dissolves sole share stake in Time

May 15 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Takes sole share stake of 550,000 class A shares of Snap Inc - SEC filing

* Dissolves sole share stake in Time Inc

* Jana Partners no longer holds a put option in Tesla Inc's shares that it held as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Jana Partners does not own any shares of Tesla Inc - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgxrb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQnCI9)