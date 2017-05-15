BRIEF-Jana Partners ups sole share stake in Yahoo Inc

May 15 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Jana Partners takes sole share stake of 4.4 million shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Jana Partners ups share stake in Yahoo Inc by 25.6 percent to 2.5 million shares - SEC filing

* Jana Partners holdings cited is Jana Partners' sole share stake in the respective companies

* Jana Partners - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQgxrb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQnCI9)