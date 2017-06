June 29 JANOSCH FILM & MEDIEN AG:

* FY NET PROFIT 275,000 EUROS VERSUS 121,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 633 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 515 THOUSAND) AND EBITDA EUR 531 THOUSAND​