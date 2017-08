March 7 (Reuters) - Jantsa Jant:

* Decides cancels share buyback decision made on Nov. 29

* Decides to use 2.4 million lira ($651,006.35) fund allocated for share buyback to be used for distribution of dividends Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6866 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)