BRIEF-Champion Technology announces resignation of Lei Lei and Lin Xiang as executive directors
* Lei Lei and Lin Xiang have resigned as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10Janus Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z1CJXp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lei Lei and Lin Xiang have resigned as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces resignation of Chua, Jessica Liao Chien as deputy chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: