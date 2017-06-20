BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 20 Janus Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 495-505 percent at 300-305 million yuan ($43.95-$44.69 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tILTlZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8254 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017