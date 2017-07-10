BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 552,100 shares for 142.2 million yen in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 9, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xc1Nv5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: