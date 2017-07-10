July 10 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 552,100 shares for 142.2 million yen in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 9, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xc1Nv5

