July 10 Japan Corporate Housing Service Inc

* Says it plans to fully acquire Zennisso Kanri Co Ltd via stock swap on Aug. 1

* Says one share of Zennisso Kanri's stock will be exchanged with 4,172 shares of the company's stock

* Says 834,400 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/t8pYb8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)