Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 Japan Corporate Housing Service Inc
* Says it plans to fully acquire Zennisso Kanri Co Ltd via stock swap on Aug. 1
* Says one share of Zennisso Kanri's stock will be exchanged with 4,172 shares of the company's stock
* Says 834,400 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/t8pYb8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
MUMBAI, July 10 Price quotations for individual stocks were still not updating on India's National Stock Exchange, multiple traders said on Monday, after the country's largest stock exchange re-started trading following an earlier disruption.