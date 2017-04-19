FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Japan Excellent to issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Japan Excellent to issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Japan Excellent Inc

* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 billion yen

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Bonds maturity on April 23, 2027

* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25

* Bonds interest rate at 0.65 percent

* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will be the underwriters

* The bonds is used for repayment of loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SnOl97

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.