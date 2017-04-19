BRIEF-Japan Excellent to issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen

April 19 (Reuters) - Japan Excellent Inc
* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 billion yen
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Bonds maturity on April 23, 2027
* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 25
* Bonds interest rate at 0.65 percent
* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will be the underwriters
* The bonds is used for repayment of loan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SnOl97
