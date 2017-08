BRIEF-JAPAN GOLD ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH A STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER

June 5 (Reuters) - Japan Gold

* JAPAN GOLD ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH A STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER

* PRINCIPAL USE OF PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS INTENDED TO FUND $3.65 MILLION IN EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES

* SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS WILL INVEST $5 MILLION AND ACQUIRE 12.5 MILLION UNITS OF JAPAN GOLD AT A PRICE OF $0.40 PER UNIT

* ON CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SOUTHERN ARC, SOUTHERN ARC WILL OWN ABOUT 53.08% OF CO'S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES