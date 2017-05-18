FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Japan Gold says 23 prospecting rights license applications granted as prospecting rights
May 18, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Japan Gold says 23 prospecting rights license applications granted as prospecting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Japan Gold Corp

* Japan Gold- 23 of prospecting rights license applications over Ikutahara project in Northern Hokkaido, Japan, have now been granted as prospecting rights

* Japan Gold Corp - prospecting rights license applications granted by Japanese Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry

* Japan Gold - expected another block of applications covering Ryuo, Kitano-O, Ikutahara, Showa, Chitose mines to be granted as prospecting rights later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

