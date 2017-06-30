PRECIOUS-Gold steady on easing dollar, stocks amid hawkish central banks

BENGALURU, June 30 Gold prices steadied on Friday, supported by an easing dollar and falling equities even as comments from global central banks suggested monetary tightening in Europe and Canada. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,245.08 per ounce at 0104 GMT. It was set to end about 1 percent lower for the week, about 2 percent lower for month. For the quarter, gold is down 0.3 percent. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell