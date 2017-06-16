FEATURE-U.N. glimpses into blockchain future with eye scan payments for refugees
ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan's Azraq camp don't pay for their food with cash but by a scan of their eyes.
June 16 Nikkei:
* Japan Post Holdings is expected to scrap talks for acquisition of Nomura Real Estate Holdings as two companies "struggle to agree on terms" - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sy3iR9) Further company coverage:
June 21 Australian shares tumbled on Wednesday as materials stocks suffered due to slumping commodities prices while financial counters hit a one-week low.