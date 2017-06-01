FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments to issue investment corporation bonds worth 1.6 bln yen
June 1, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments to issue investment corporation bonds worth 1.6 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1(Reuters) - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc

* Says it will issue unsecured investment corporation bonds, worth 1.6 billion yen, with interest rate 0.66 percent per annum

* Subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 9

* Proceeds will be mainly used for loan repayment

* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vKfbH6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

