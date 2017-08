March 31(Reuters) - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp

* Says it sold Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen as planned on Jan. 26

* Says it buys Osaka-based property for 9.98 billion yen as planned on Feb. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cFze6v ; goo.gl/0rkKa2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)