BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corp reports Q1 net investment income per share $0.35
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
April 28 Nikkei:
* Japan seeks to establish bilateral currency swap frameworks with members of ASEAN
* Japan seeks to establish bilateral currency swap frameworks as hedge against tight fund supplies in financial crisis and as counter to growing influence of yuan
* Japan's finance minister & Central Bank chief will meet with their ASEAN counterparts, to coincide with asian development bank's annual meeting Source text for Eikon:
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.