April 10 (Reuters) - Japan Systems Co Ltd

* Says parent company Everett SpinCo, Inc. merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, and changed name to DXC Technology Company on April 3

* Says DXC Technology Company became parent company , indirectly holding 53.7 percent voting power of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9W6Fcy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)