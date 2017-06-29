BRIEF-Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
June 29Solasia Pharma KK
* Says JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited cut voting power in the company to 19.7 percent from 24 percent
* Effective June 22
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MTh3u3
June 29 BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA (BIOMED):