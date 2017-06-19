June 20 Nikkei:

* Ito En will soon start buying outright the vending machines it now leases, aiming to cut its debt load before interest rates begin to rise - Nikkei

* In year ending April 2018, Ito En will spend 3.5 billion yen to buy newly installed machines outright - Nikkei

* Ito En's spending on newly installed machines is expected to help cut lease payments 15% on the year to 8.7 billion yen - Nikkei