3 months ago
BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal
May 31, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31(Reuters) - Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:

* Studying further investment in Portugal, where it opened an office on Tuesday and has more than 400 million euros ($449 million) invested in the energy sector and water supply networks.

* "This country has great potential, the economy is improving."

* "We are looking at various opportunities ... Infrastructure investment has been our focus so far, and we are analysing new projects there, but we are going to look into other areas," he said, citing commodities and agriculture as the potential areas of interest.

* Seeks to deepen partnerships with Galp Energia and Grupo Amorim, mainly in the Portuguese market, but does not rule out teaming up with Galp in its oil and gas production projects in Brazil.Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

