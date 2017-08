Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* Acquired 229,900 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement by way of open market purchases, for US$1.8 million

* Transaction is not expected to have material effect on Jc&C's net tangible assets or EPS for FY ended 31st December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: